1,853 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Acquired by Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC

Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,853 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $2,990,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,405,000. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 5,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 30,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.69, for a total value of $14,194,198.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.32, for a total value of $643,414.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,607,740.16. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 751,033 shares of company stock worth $480,911,671 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $670.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $630.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.90.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $736.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $414.50 and a 12 month high of $740.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $638.73 and its 200 day moving average is $584.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

