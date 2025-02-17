546 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by International Private Wealth Advisors LLC

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 546 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $901,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 17,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 24,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,158,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $736.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $638.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.28.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.32, for a total value of $643,414.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,607,740.16. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.69, for a total value of $14,194,198.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 751,033 shares of company stock valued at $480,911,671. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $583.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $720.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $717.90.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

