Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $143.00 target price on the stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $161.42 on Friday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.04.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $1,250,502.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,466,767. This trade represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $26,739,193.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,231,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,674,059.35. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,608,005 shares of company stock worth $214,394,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.