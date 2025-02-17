Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $140.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.79.

Airbnb Trading Up 14.4 %

ABNB opened at $161.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.04.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total value of $26,739,193.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,231,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,674,059.35. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,876.68. This represents a 95.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock worth $214,394,023. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

