Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $153.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Robert W. Baird raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $161.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.04. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 190,301 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $26,739,193.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,231,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,674,059.35. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $28,088,477.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,876.68. The trade was a 95.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock worth $214,394,023. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.