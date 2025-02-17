Airbnb’s (ABNB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Trading Up 14.4 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $161.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.49 and a 200-day moving average of $130.04. The company has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb has a one year low of $110.38 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $1,250,502.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,466,767. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $28,088,477.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,876.68. The trade was a 95.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock valued at $214,394,023. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Airbnb by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $4,139,000. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Airbnb by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Airbnb by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.