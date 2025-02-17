Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 135,427 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 355.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 135,427 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $17,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,259.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,367 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after purchasing an additional 249,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,405,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,149,000 after buying an additional 153,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,956,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $436,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $11,865,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $99.49 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average is $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $210,941.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

