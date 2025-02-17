Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 80,495 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $16,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,567,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $6,688,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,096,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $71,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,226.40. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,840. This represents a 11.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,086 in the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $85.02 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

