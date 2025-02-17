Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,213,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Custom Truck One Source worth $20,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,761,000 after buying an additional 303,744 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 906.8% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,427,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 939.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 492,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 445,038 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 17.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 256,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 38,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 109,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $5.04 on Monday. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, major shareholder Pe One Source Holdings, Llc acquired 8,143,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,574,540.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 156,743,635 shares in the company, valued at $626,974,540. This represents a 5.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

