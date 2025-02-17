Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,770 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,327 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $3,606,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,054.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,407 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 482,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.18.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.57, for a total transaction of $383,114.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,283.85. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $6,204,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,263,070. This represents a 28.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,970 shares of company stock valued at $15,922,061 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

PNFP opened at $120.24 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.62 and a 12 month high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.72%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

