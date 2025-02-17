Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $19.42 Million Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 147.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 257,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,405 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $19,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 423.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $84.46.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.47%.

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $83.00 to $79.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. KeyCorp lowered Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.81.

View Our Latest Report on ETR

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. This trade represents a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.