Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 226.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,707 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $14,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 10.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $78.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.54. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Boyd Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boyd Gaming

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,606,063.04. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $2,164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,451,724.30. This trade represents a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,549. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.