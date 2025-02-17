Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 7,452.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 171,553 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.32% of Lear worth $16,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Lear by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lear by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Lear by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $96.47 on Monday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $147.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

