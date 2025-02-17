Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 285,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $16,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 31,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at $920,907,971.03. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,601. This trade represents a 91.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 650,213 shares of company stock valued at $39,199,813 in the last 90 days. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPRT opened at $59.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.45. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

