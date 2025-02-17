Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,047 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $16,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 221.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 102,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 25,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $2,796,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,129 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,196.42. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,871 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,333 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.95.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.7 %

PACCAR stock opened at $105.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.85. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.69%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

