Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,029 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.64% of Palomar worth $17,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,919,000 after purchasing an additional 32,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Palomar by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Palomar by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $126.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.38. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $128.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.07.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $721,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,213,739.52. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 282 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $29,457.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,437.08. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,933 shares of company stock worth $4,030,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLMR shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

