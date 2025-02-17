Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 61,542 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,542 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $20,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 755,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 28,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $1,893,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,285.15. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,386 shares of company stock worth $2,559,136 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CMS opened at $68.88 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $72.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

