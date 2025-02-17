Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 180,546 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 180,546 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $18,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of General American Investors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

In other General American Investors news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,800. This represents a 63.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,250 shares of company stock worth $192,031. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GAM opened at $52.70 on Monday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

