Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 73,624 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 890,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,624 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $19,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,973,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,472,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after acquiring an additional 97,458 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Premier by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 495,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Premier by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 468,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 245,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Premier by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 327,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 68,112 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Alkire sold 18,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $400,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,317.20. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,136 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $25,207.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,142.74. This represents a 4.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,010 shares of company stock valued at $916,911 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $17.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.68 and a beta of 0.43. Premier, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is -839.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

