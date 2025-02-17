Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 86,987 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,987 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $19,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,913,000 after acquiring an additional 627,253 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,749,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,298,000 after buying an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,203,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,976,000 after purchasing an additional 33,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 346,362 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $126.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.41. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.17 and a fifty-two week high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

