Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 92,626 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Hologic worth $14,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 33,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 330.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock opened at $63.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Hologic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hologic

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Essex D. Mitchell sold 24,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $1,897,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,237.38. This represents a 47.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.