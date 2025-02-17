Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,197 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $19,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,869,000 after buying an additional 1,164,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,475,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,712,000 after purchasing an additional 608,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,847,000 after purchasing an additional 770,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,936,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,685,000 after buying an additional 7,658,819 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,209,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,848,000 after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

