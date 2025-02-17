AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.5% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $276.61 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $176.15 and a 12 month high of $279.23. The company has a market cap of $778.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.02 and a 200 day moving average of $232.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

