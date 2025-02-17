Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,349 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $14,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 197,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,203,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 172.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 35,060 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.53.

ACGL stock opened at $88.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.97 and a 52 week high of $116.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

