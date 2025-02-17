Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,875 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Tetra Tech worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 406.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,716,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,189 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 387.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,299,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,601,000 after buying an additional 2,622,288 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,269,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,031,000 after buying an additional 159,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 357.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,070,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 289.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

