Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,717 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,624 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 160,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Price Performance

ON stock opened at $51.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ON. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Onsemi from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ON

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,477,410. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.