Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,468 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,565,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,473,000 after buying an additional 42,209 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,463.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,251,000 after acquiring an additional 572,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 456.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 604,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,544,000 after acquiring an additional 496,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $105.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $95.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The business had revenue of $311.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.75 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

