Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ares Management from $224.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 26,518 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $4,539,351.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,739,581.38. The trade was a 13.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total value of $14,998,848.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,523,000. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 525,777 shares of company stock valued at $93,531,158. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $186.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.11. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $125.23 and a 52-week high of $200.49. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 91.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 11.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 183.25%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

