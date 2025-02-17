Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $183,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.70. The stock has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

