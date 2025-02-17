Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 1,629 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $14,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $939,114,000 after acquiring an additional 380,383 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in ResMed by 726.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 283,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,281,000 after buying an additional 249,454 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ResMed by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after buying an additional 215,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ResMed by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,261,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,528,590,000 after buying an additional 116,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 738.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 104,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,617,000 after acquiring an additional 92,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $232.93 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.56 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.68.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares in the company, valued at $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,951,201.70. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,307 shares of company stock worth $4,403,180 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

