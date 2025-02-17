Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 55,433 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,484,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55,433 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of F stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

