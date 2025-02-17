Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 70 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $12,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock opened at $212.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $223.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.77 and its 200 day moving average is $193.88.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $366,270.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,019.88. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.