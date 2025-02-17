Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 465.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $117.75 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $145.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.51%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.15.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

