Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $12.97 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,425 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in eBay by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on eBay in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $69.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $71.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,709,615.50. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,778.80. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

