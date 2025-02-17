Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.31 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,732 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,503,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,682,280,000 after buying an additional 214,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,163,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in American Water Works by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,739,000 after purchasing an additional 125,128 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,245,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,354,000 after acquiring an additional 143,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $125.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

