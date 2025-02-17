Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $14.61 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Cardinal Health worth $14,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 69.8% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $126.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.41. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

