Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,322 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,651 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $14,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NetApp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2,833.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $2,529,780.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,114.01. This trade represents a 44.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total value of $1,056,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,782 shares in the company, valued at $34,774,104.78. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,248,501. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $119.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.87. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.80 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NetApp from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on NetApp in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on NetApp from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.