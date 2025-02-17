Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 80.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. This represents a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 262,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $5,682,125.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,696.60. The trade was a 49.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

