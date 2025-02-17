Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $206.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.73. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

