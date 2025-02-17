Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,564,106 over the last 90 days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DELL opened at $114.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day moving average is $117.18. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.49 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.94.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

