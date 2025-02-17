Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 17,074 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,074 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $14,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Rollins by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,130,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,401,000 after acquiring an additional 275,963 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,000,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,046,000 after acquiring an additional 490,183 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Rollins by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 28,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Axecap Investments LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Rollins stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.41 and a 1-year high of $52.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. On average, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

