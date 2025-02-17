Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 392 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Brett Keller sold 5,442 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $1,308,256.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,854.40. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,043.20. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,766 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $240.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $244.47.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

