B. Riley Increases GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $225.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

NYSE GDDY opened at $182.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.30. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.15. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $108.02 and a 1 year high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 267.29% and a net margin of 41.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $623,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,572,778.10. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.77, for a total transaction of $98,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,525.17. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,650 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in GoDaddy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 64,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,082,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,630,000 after buying an additional 507,374 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

