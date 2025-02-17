Barclays Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $120.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.79.

View Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $161.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.04. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $28,088,477.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,876.68. This trade represents a 95.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at $21,466,767. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,608,005 shares of company stock valued at $214,394,023 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.