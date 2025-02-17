Barclays Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $180.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $187.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Datadog from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.39.

DDOG opened at $131.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.19, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $170.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.10 and a 200-day moving average of $131.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $17,948,497.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,861,901.38. This represents a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,236,887.04. This trade represents a 32.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,586 shares of company stock valued at $92,540,479 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,354,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,316,000 after acquiring an additional 220,527 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,562 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,300 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 407.6% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,688 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,076,000 after acquiring an additional 499,055 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

