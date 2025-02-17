Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Aljian Capital Management LLC

Aljian Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.1% of Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aljian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total transaction of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $233.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.33. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 190.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

