Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,243,122 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 3.3% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 13,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $233.04 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.33.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 191.87%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,352.80. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

