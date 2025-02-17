Brokerages Set Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) PT at C$11.06

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.06.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Coveo Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %
About Coveo Solutions
Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.
