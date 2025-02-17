Brokerages Set Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) PT at C$11.06

Shares of Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.06.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

About Coveo Solutions

Shares of CVO stock opened at C$7.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$505.29 million, a P/E ratio of -46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.75. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$5.07 and a one year high of C$11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

(Get Free Report

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.