CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,132,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

CBRE opened at $143.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.70. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $147.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

