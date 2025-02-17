Churchill Downs (CHDN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $620.21 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.8 %
Churchill Downs stock opened at $122.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $111.10 and a 12 month high of $150.21.
Churchill Downs Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.409 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Churchill Downs
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.