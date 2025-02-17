Churchill Downs (CHDN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share and revenue of $620.21 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $122.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $111.10 and a 12 month high of $150.21.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.409 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.50.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

